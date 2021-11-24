DeMarcus Ware named semifinalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware is among 26 modern-era semifinalists for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Ware played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2013 before signing with the Broncos. He spent three seasons in Denver, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

The list of players who spent time in Denver who did not make the cut down to 26 semifinalists includes wide receiver Rod Smith, defensive lineman Neil Smith, wide receiver Wes Welker, defensive lineman Michael Dean Perry, cornerback Dre’ Bly and pass rusher Simeon Rice.

Broncos senior candidate Randy Gradishar and coach candidate Mike Shanahan were also snubbed by voters this year.

Denver’s list or representatives who are already recognized in Canton already includes running back Floyd Little, quarterback John Elway, late owner Pat Bowlen, safety Steve Atwater, tight end Shannon Sharpe, guard Gary Zimmerman, running back Terrell Davis, cornerback Champ Bailey, quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch (more here).

This list of 26 semifinalists will later be narrowed down to 15 finalists and then a finalized list of the 2022 class will be announced in February.