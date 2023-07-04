DeMarcus Ware named best player in NFL history to wear No. 94

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently revealed his list of the best players to wear each jersey number in NFL history.

For jersey No. 94, Farrar picked DeMarcus Ware, who was just elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class in February. Ware spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he finished his career with the Denver Broncos and he was a key member of the team that won Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Ware will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August and the Broncos will honor him at a home game in September.

In addition to Ware, four other Broncos were named the best players to ever wear their respective numbers: linebacker Randy Gradishar (53), running back Terrell Davis (30), quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and quarterback John Elway (7).

Seventeen other former Broncos received honorable mentions at their respective numbers: Russell Wilson (3), Champ Bailey (24), Clinton Portis (26), Steve Atwater (27), Billy Thompson (36), Floyd Little (44), John Lynch (47), Dennis Smith (49), Von MIller (58), Gary Zimmerman (65), Tom Nalen (66), Mark Schlereth (69), Lyle Alzado (77), Rod Smith (80), Wes Welker (83), Shannon Sharpe (84) and Simeon Rice (97).

To view the full list of the best players to wear each number in NFL history, visit Touchdown Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire