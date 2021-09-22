DeMarcus Ware leads list of Cowboys eligible for 2022 Hall of Fame class

This year’s gold-jacket recipients Jimmy Johnson, Drew Pearson, and Cliff Harris won’t even receive their rings until halftime of the Cowboys’ home opener against Philadelphia on Monday night. But the Pro Football Hall of Fame has already started the process of selecting the Class of 2022, and several high-profile Cowboys greats have made the first cut.

Over 120 players are on the list of modern-era nominees. Linebacker DeMarcus Ware is among the first-year eligibles, while running back Herschel Walker, offensive tackle Erik Williams, and safety Darren Woodson are also on the ballot. Several other players- like Zach Thomas, La’Roi Glover, Jimmy Smith, Eddie George, and Randall Cunningham- spent at least a portion of their career wearing the star but are better-known for their stints with other clubs.

Quarterback Tony Romo was also eligible for Hall of Fame consideration this year, but is not one of the nominees.

The list of modern-era nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November, and then to 15 finalists in January. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in Canton next August.

LB DeMarcus Ware

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware #94 rushes against New York Giants tight end Brandon Myers #83 during a game at AT&T Stadium during an NFL game in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Layne Murdoch)

Ware was a first-round draft pick out of Troy in 2005. Over a 12-year career (nine with Dallas), Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro. He led the league in sacks in 2008 and 2010, and he was the second-fastest player in NFL history to hit the 100-sack milestone (since it became an official stat). He left the Cowboys following the 2013 season as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, forced fumbles, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits. Ware went on to win a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

RB/KR Herschel Walker

Story continues

Dallas Cowboys fullback Herschel Walker (34) breaks free from the grasps of Jacksonville Jaguars' Deon Figures, left, for a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 19, 1997, in Irving, Texas. Dallas beat Jacksonville 26-22. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

After posting absurd rushing totals in the USFL for three seasons, Walker signed with Dallas after that league folded in 1986 (the Cowboys had used a 1985 draft pick on him to conditionally claim his rights). A gifted athlete who took snaps at every offensive position except lineman and quarterback, Walker finished second in the NFL in rushing in 1988. Coach Jimmy Johnson then famously traded him to the Vikings for a host of players and draft picks that kickstarted the dynasty of the 1990s. Combining his USFL and NFL stats, his all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, return yards) would make him No. 1 in football history.

OT Erik Williams

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Erik Williams (79) in action against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 30-13. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was so dominant in his heyday that he appeared on the cover of the video game Madden NFL '95, a nearly unimaginable honor today for an offensive lineman. A third-round pick in 1991, he went on to earn four Pro Bowl nods, three All-Pro selections, and three Super Bowl rings. From 1992 to 1994, he was a member of the famed Great Wall of Dallas offensive line. Longtime rival and New York Giants superstar Michael Strahan even used his own 2014 Hall of Fame speech to single out Williams and the "butt whoopings" he delivered.

S Darren Woodson

7 Sep 1997: Defensive back Darren Woodson of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals won the game, 25-22. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Woodson is no stranger to the Canton ballot. The safety became a first-time candidate in 2008 and has been a semifinalist on five different occasions since then. A second-rounder out of Arizona State, Woodson went to three Super Bowls with Dallas and is immortalized in the team's ultra-exclusive Ring of Honor. Over 12 seasons, he snagged 23 interceptions, was named an All-Pro three times, and went to five Pro Bowls. He is still the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler.

1

1