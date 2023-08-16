DeMarcus Ware’s Hall of Fame display does not feature a Cowboys jersey or helmet

DeMarcus Ware was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, and some Dallas Cowboys fans were not pleased with his display in Canton.

The Hall of Fame’s display for Ware featured a Denver Broncos jersey and helmets from Ware’s high school (Auburn) and college (Troy). The display does not feature a Cowboys jersey or helmet despite the pass rusher spending the majority of his career (nine seasons) in Dallas.

After setting a franchise record with 138.5 sacks in 141 games with the Cowboys, Ware signed with the Broncos in 2014. He went on to play the final three years of his career in Denver, totaling 21.5 sacks in 37 games.

Ware was a key member of the Broncos’ dominant defense that led the team to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Ware’s Super Bowl ring from the 2015 season is a key part of his resume, so having a Denver jersey in the Hall of Fame makes sense.

To not have a Dallas jersey or helmet is perplexing, though, and Cowboys fans were not happy.

This feels wrong… @ProFootballHOF No Cowboys jersey or helmet?! pic.twitter.com/d3tX1jkv8R — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 12, 2023

Demarcus Ware’s HOF display in Canton features a Broncos jersey but not a Cowboys jersey 😐 pic.twitter.com/8H6NgeBHIJ — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNationCP) August 14, 2023

Be so serious. He’s a COWBOY https://t.co/FnGA050d0L — Donatella GRIMACE 💜 (@50shadesofkz) August 13, 2023

It’s just dumb to be honest https://t.co/RTpc1c0gp3 — ZoSpeed (@zo_speed) August 13, 2023

Embarrassing asf. Jerry Jones should be ashamed of how he did DWare on the way out to make this a thing. The hall should be embarrassed of this display. 140 games as a Cowboy. 100+ sacks. A decade as the face of that defense in Dallas. https://t.co/P1zWlKOfOy — harvey (@SODAKBLACK) August 12, 2023

This feels right Demarcus ware was an all time great but cowboys don’t love him like that https://t.co/e0eaExU1nB — Greatness On Display 🤴🏾🤵🏾🐐 (@TH3_GOD_) August 12, 2023

Broncos fans, of course, think it’s a perfect display.

I’d probably want to represent the team I not only won a Super Bowl with, but also where I was part of one of the greatest defenses of all time. https://t.co/DKCtCtADys — Deric (@somewhatderic) August 13, 2023

This feels correct actually https://t.co/hDXrksVmbZ — Bryce 🎸 (@HamlerMileHigh) August 12, 2023

I personally see nothing wrong with this photo https://t.co/UgkaMWBgOi — Eric V (@EMoney_14) August 12, 2023

Looked fantastic last weekend to me with even a little more orange – and a splash of #GradisharForPFHOF. Right, #BroncosCountry ? https://t.co/11RpVFjh1H pic.twitter.com/0hI5nO7b5y — Ron – #GradisharForPFHOF #PFHOF24 (@ronNcaphill) August 12, 2023

Ware played a key role in the histories of both franchises. He entered the Hall of Fame both as a Cowboy and as a Bronco. Perhaps some Dallas memorabilia will be added to his Canton display after all the hoopla.

