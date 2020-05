Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos LB and DE DeMarcus Ware joins Yahoo Sports to share his expectations for the Cowboys and Broncos, give his example of how the NFL should return to the field and how he's been coping with quarantine in Texas.

DeMarcus Ware has partnered with USAA, which is leading an effort asking Americans to offer a digital tribute to fallen military members by visiting PoppyInMemory.com.