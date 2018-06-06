DeMarcus Ware doesn’t know why Dez Bryant remains without a job

Fifty-four days after the Cowboys released him, Dez Bryant remains without a new home. A recent report said the receiver is content to wait until the start of training camp to find the right fit.

But the Ravens are the only team known to have made an offer to Bryant.

Bryant’s continued unemployment has surprised many, including former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

“I talked to Dez last week, and I don’t know why he hasn’t gotten a job,” Ware said. “From the training I see him doing, he can still get out there and do it. He has a lot more years in him. A team is going to pick him.

“. . . His spirits are up. Dez still has that bite to go out there and play. That’s what’s keeping him training and getting him ready for somebody to give him a call.”

Although Deion Sanders urged Jerry Jones to bring back Bryant, the Cowboys owner already has ruled that out. Bryant will get a new team at some point, but it won’t be in Dallas.