DeMarcus Ware discusses relationship with Micah Parsons, previews Troy vs. Marshall game
Former NFL All-Pro linebacker DeMarcus Ware discusses his relationship with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and previews the Marshall vs. Troy game.
The Buccaneers have not placed quarterback Tom Brady on the injury report, with an apparent injury to the ring finger on his throwing hand. He’s still not there. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Brady had “no problem” with the finger at practice on Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. [more]
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season. The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020. The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.
The Ravens are set to have wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday. Duvernay was in the concussion protocol this week, but he returned to practice on Thursday and head coach John Harbaugh said that he has been cleared for full activities on Friday. Duvernay has six [more]
Justin Fields will attempt more than 25 passes and the Bears find a way to score a D/ST touchdown in this week's bold predictions.
Doug Pederson doesn't expect the Jaguars to have an easy time shutting down the Chargers pass rush.
Matt Rhule (respectfully) clapped back at Dan Orlovsky, who claimed the Panthers offense was telegraphing plays in Week 2.
Jimmy Garoppolo remembers one thing from his first play back at quarterback for the 49ers.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Yes, it's probably much ado about nothing, but Bill Belichick's contract comment has some wondering if the Patriots might have interest in Lamar Jackson.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt