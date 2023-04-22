DeMarcus Ware to announce a Broncos pick on Day 2 of NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 27, and the hype as of late has centered around which quarterback will go No. 1: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young? The Denver Broncos are not in the quarterback business for this year’s draft, but they will get a chance to make some selections.

Due to the Broncos trading away their first- and second-round draft picks to acquire Russell Wilson in March of 2022, you won’t see anyone announcing a draft pick for Denver on the first day of the draft (barring a trade).

However, they do have third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round choices available, and former Broncos pass rusher and NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware will announce a Day 2 pick.

Day 2 will center on Rounds 2-3. The Broncos currently have two selections in the third round and Ware has been selected to announce “at least one” of them on Friday, according to a press release from the team.

After beginning on Thursday, the draft will continue Friday and wrap up on Saturday. After that, teams will fill their 90-man offseason rosters by signing undrafted free agents.

