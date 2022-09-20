DeMarcus Ware among 10 ex-Broncos nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame class

After being snubbed by voters in his first year of eligibility in 2021, Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware has once again been nominated as a modern-era candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware is among 10 former Broncos who were nominated this week, the Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Five players who won back-to-back Super Bowls with Denver in the late 1990s headline the list: wide receiver Rod Smith, center Tom Nalen, kicker Jason Elam, guard Mark Schlereth and defensive lineman Neil Smith.

Some of those players had longer tenures with the Broncos than Ware, but he is arguably the team’s most accomplished candidate, and he’s probably the most likely to reach the Hall of Fame first.

Denver also had former linebacker Al Wilson, wide receiver Wes Welker, defensive lineman Simeon Rice and cornerback Dre’ Bly nominated for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was snubbed as a senior candidate this year, as were Mike Shanahan and the late Dan Reeves as coach candidates. Denver hasn’t gotten the love it deserves from Hall of Fame voters historically, but Ware should be a strong candidate for the 2023 class.

