DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears

The Chicago Bears added their first defensive lineman of free agency in former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

Walker is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $21 million with $16 million guaranteed, according to Courtney Cronin. Walker is a versatile defensive lineman who has experience playing both outside and inside, which certainly had to be appealing for the Bears. But he joins Chicago as a projected starter off the edge.

While the deal won’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, Walker couldn’t wait to take to Twitter to share his reaction to joining the Bears.

Windy City, she blowing me kisses💋 — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) March 14, 2023

Walker is coming off a breakout year with Tennessee, where he totaled 7.0 sacks, 32 pressures and 16 QB hits. He also earned a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Walker’s individual production rivaled the entire Bears defense last season. Walker’s seven sacks were more than Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson combined. His 16 QB hits were also four shy of Chicago’s team total of 20.

While it wasn’t a particularly flashy signing, the Bears definitely upgraded at defensive end with the addition of Walker.

