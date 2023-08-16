DeMarcus Walker among Bears players back at practice

The Chicago Bears have battled injuries over the last couple of weeks, but it seems like their luck is starting to turn around. With the Bears in Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts, they saw several key players return to practice.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was spotted in full pads at the Bears’ joint practice with the Colts on Wednesday. This will be Walker’s first practice in the last few weeks as he’s dealt with an undisclosed injury.

DeMarcus Walker in full pads. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2NgvHogjOm — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Right guard Nate Davis, who has also missed most of training camp with an injury, was also spotted in full pads Wednesday. Davis was limited during Monday’s practice at Halas Hall. This would be his first padded practice of the summer.

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith, who’s missed the last week with an undisclosed injury, was also spotted back in pads at practice.

#Bears and #Colts joint practices starting here soon. I see DeMarcus Walker, Nate Davis and Terell Smith back in pads. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2023

With about a month until the start of the regular season, it’s encouraging to see the Bears starting to get healthy.

