Demarcus Robinson: I want to show I can put up 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, recently signing a one-year deal to remain with the club in 2021.

He’s appeared in all 80 games since Kansas City took him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. But he’s never been one of the club’s top receiving targets. He registered career highs in receptions (45) and yards (466) in 2020.

But heading into Year Six, Robinson expects his production to increase — especially since Sammy Watkins has departed the franchise.

“Seeing what they saw in me for my role next year, and without Sammy being there, they said it’ll pick up a lot more,” Robinson said during a Thursday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “And they got a lot of things in store for me. I’m ready to go back to work and see what they got going for me.

“Every other season, it’s [been] four, five touchdowns, 500 yards. … I just think it picks up a little bit more right now. I’m looking for the opportunity — not for them to give me the opportunity, but go in there and take the opportunity. Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I’m ready to make that happen. They said they’ve got something in store for me. I’m ready to show them.”

Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill both eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 and figure to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ top two options in 2021. But if Robinson can step up his production, then that will help the offense become all the more dangerous.

