Demarcus Robinson reveals why he chose to re-sign with Chiefs over Lions

Kansas City Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson joins "Good Morning Football" and reveals why he chose to sign with the Chiefs over the Detroit Lions in free agency, talks about Patrick Mahomes and shares expectations for 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

