Demarcus Robinson only Chief not practicing Wednesday

The Chiefs came out of last Sunday’s win over the Titans without any new injury concerns, but an illness will keep one member of the team from participating in Wednesday’s practice.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is sick and is sitting out the session as a result. Running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Matt Moore both dealt with illnesses last week, so the team would like to keep anything from spreading before they head to Miami to face the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Robinson had two catches for 31 yards in the AFC Championship Game after catching 32 passes for 449 yard and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Reid said every other player is expected to practice. That includes defensive tackle Chris Jones, who returned from a calf injury to help the team past the Titans last weekend.