Demarcus Robinson named one of the NFL’s most underappreciated players

Tom Blair of NFL.com recently released a list of players that have generally been underappreciated by fans and members of the media. The instructions were simple: Select one player from each team that matches the criteria above.

For the Rams, it was one of the pleasant surprises of 2023 that made the list. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was named the Rams’ most underappreciated player, and for good reason. Robinson, a Super Bowl champion for the Chiefs, wasted no time making his mark. His hard work paid off as he pushed himself into the Rams’ starting lineup to end the season.

This offseason, Robinson re-upped in L.A. on a one-year deal. So the stage is set for him to finally, in his ninth pro season, establish himself as an essential supporting member of a capable passing game. If he’s about to level up from yeoman status playing alongside star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, now’s the time to put Robinson on this list.

Robinson re-signed with the team this offseason. Part of the reason he was brought back was his performance once he gained a starting job. In two of the biggest games of the Rams’ 2023 season, Robinson shined. A home matchup with the Saints on Thursday night and a road game against the Giants the following week would define the season.

A late playoff push by the Rams led the team to victories in both matchups, victories that Robinson played a massive role in. In those two games, Robinson combined for 12 receptions, 174 yards and one touchdown. Robinson also went on a four-game streak where he scored a touchdown in each matchup.

His talent is clear but what also makes Robinson so underrated is his veteran experience and guidance. Robinson has championship experience, played with high-level quarterbacks including the last two MVPs and he has the physical ability to command respect from his teammates.

I’ve also met Robinson during his short tenure with the Raiders. Despite only being in Las Vegas for a couple of months, Robinson took a UDFA out for an appropriate night on the town when ours paths crossed. My interaction with him was like his play on the field: nice.

He was relaxed, funny and in his element. A player that sets and enforces the standard. He’s certainly among the NFL’s most underappreciated players.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire