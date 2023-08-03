Demarcus Robinson mentioned as Rams’ player to watch in training camp

Demarcus Robinson has impressed early in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, and he could be in for a larger role than expected. With the Rams having a competition at the wide receiver position, The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov dubbed Robinson as the player to watch on the Rams in training camp.

When looking at the depth chart for the Rams, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson appear to be locked into the top two spots at receiver. Besides those two guys, the rest of the depth chart will be determined throughout training camp and the preseason.

Robinson was a late addition to the Rams this offseason, but the veteran has undoubtedly made the most of his opportunities thus far. The veteran pass catcher has brought in most of his targets in practice and Sean McVay has taken notice of his performance on the field.

The Rams’ receiving group beyond Cooper Kupp remains a big question mark, and Robinson has shown promise early in training camp as a player who could make an impact in Sean McVay’s offense.

Kupp recently suffered a hamstring injury in practice, which will allow the other receivers to get more snaps with Matthew Stafford. Rookie Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Tyler Johnson are the other wideouts competing with Robinson for a role in the offense.

While Robinson has caught passes from Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in his career, he’s never been more than a complementary piece in the receiver room. But with the Rams desperately seeking aid alongside Kupp and Jefferson, Robinson could emerge as a solid weapon.

