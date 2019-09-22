Demarcus Robinson goes full Odell Beckham Jr. with excellent touchdown catch

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t play for the Kansas City Chiefs; it just looked like he did Sunday. Demarcus Robinson briefly channeled Beckham one a tremendous, one-handed touchdown catch to increase the Chiefs’ lead over the Baltimore Ravens.

The play occurred with a little under eight minutes to go in the second quarter. With the Chiefs on the 18-yard line, Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass to Robinson in the back corner of the end zone.

The pass was a little ahead of Robinson, but that was no problem. The 25-year-old Robinson reached out with his right hand, pulled down the pass and had the awareness to get both feet in bounds to pick up the score. With the touchdown, the Chiefs took a 14-6 lead over the Ravens.

Robinson has stepped up in a big way since the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill to injury in Week 1. Robinson flashed his potential in Week 2, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. With his touchdown against the Ravens, Robinson now has three touchdowns the past two weeks.

While the loss of Hill was supposed to slow the Chiefs down, that hasn’t been the case. Both Robinson and Mecole Hardman have stepped up in his absence, giving the Chiefs multiple weapons to terrify opposing teams.

With Mahomes under center, things were going to be scary enough for the Chiefs’ opponents. When his receivers are balling out and making one-handed catches in the end zone, that’s just unfair.

