Demarcus Robinson, a Chiefs free agent, will meet with Raiders, and KC fans had jokes

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has played his entire six-season NFL career with the Chiefs but there is a chance he’ll be joining an AFC West rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Robinson is meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robinson had 25 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. He’s appeared in 97 games with the Chiefs, making 42 starts. A member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team, Robinson has 145 catches, 1,679 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.

One of Robinson’s biggest catches was an 89-yard touchdown that was quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 50th TD pass of the season in 2018.

So let's get started with No. 10. An 89-yard bomb to Demarcus Robinson for Mahomes' 50th touchdown of the season his MVP year.



Mahomes shows his arm strength and just absolutely lasers this down the field, plus who doesn't love 50 touchdowns?

Robinson ran backwards into the end zone on that score, inadvertently highlighting on of the qualms the Chiefs and fans had with him.

As a punt returner, Robinson caused headaches for special-teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“He drives me nuts,” Toub said last August. “He really does, to be honest, and he knows it.

“I’d like to see him catch it and keep the ball tight to his body, and he doesn’t do that. I’d like to see him get north and south; he doesn’t do that. So those are the things that we talk about all the time.”

Robinson’s penchant for running backward after a catch drove fans nuts, too.

Some Chiefs fans made some funny jokes after hearing about Robinson visiting the Raiders. Here is a sample of what was being shared on Twitter.

