First-round pick Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs have gotten plenty of attention for their work on defense for the Cowboys this season, but defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t want to become a forgotten man on that side of the ball.

Lawrence missed 10 games after breaking his foot in the season opener, but he’s done a good job of reminding people of the impact he can have since returning to the lineup. He had a sack and a forced fumble in his first three games back and he made a pair of big plays in Sunday night’s demolition of the Washington Football Team.

Lawrence had one of the team’s five sacks of Taylor Heinicke and he also picked off a pass that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

“You know, just being the oldest guy on the defense, it’s a lot of talent to keep up with so you know I’ve got to show the young boys I still got it,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website.

The defense had been carrying the Cowboys in recent weeks, but Sunday saw the offense roar to life and it left Parsons to say that he thinks “we’re peaking at the right moment” in the season. They’ll need to remain in that groove a bit longer to make a run deep into the postseason and there wasn’t much about Sunday night to suggest that is beyond their reach.

DeMarcus Lawrence: I’ve got to keep up with the young talent on defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk