DeMarcus Lawrence: Time for me to step up

The Cowboys are in need of a spark and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wants to be the one to provide it.

Lawrence has been held to a half-sack and four quarterback hits over the last five games. The Cowboys have lost four of those five games and the last three in a row, which can’t be directly attributed to Lawrence’s lack of sacks but getting more from one of their most disruptive defensive players would certainly help an effort to get back on a winning track.

“I’m testifying,” Lawrence said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’ll take ownership of those last couple of games. I haven’t been playing like myself. I haven’t been taking the leadership role I should be taking. It’s time for me to step up.”

After allowing 57 points and 738 yards over the last two weeks, the Cowboys need more players than Lawrence to step up on the defensive side of the ball against a Rams team that has found its offensive footing over the last two weeks.