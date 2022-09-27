DeMarcus Lawrence has three sacks but is questionable to return with a foot injury

Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence had three sacks in seven games last season. He has three sacks on Monday Night Football against the Giants.

Lawrence has been a pain in the butt to Daniel Jones, who has taken five sacks and seen 16 pressures.

But Lawrence injured his left foot on a sack by Donovan Wilson with 10:11 remaining in the third quarter. He went into the blue medical tent for treatment.

The Cowboys list Lawrence as questionable to return.

The Giants overcame two sacks and an ineligible man downfield on the 10-play, 42-yard scoring drive. They tied the game 6-6 on a 51-yard field goal by Graham Gano

UPDATE 10:15 PM ET: Lawrence has returned to the lineup.

