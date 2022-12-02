DeMarcus Lawrence, Terence Steele will play for Cowboys

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Cowboys will have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and right tackle Terence Steele (non-injury/personal) against the Colts. The players practiced in full Friday and do not have a designation.

Lawrence was limited the first two practice days, and Steele missed Thursday’s practice.

The Cowboys have five players listed as questionable.

Coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones both said they expect cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) and receiver Michael Gallup (illness) to play in Sunday Night Football. Officially, Diggs and Gallup are questionable after limited practices Friday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), nose tackle Quinton Bohanna (knee) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee) also are questionable. They, too, were limited Friday.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Terence Steele will play for Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

