DeMarcus Lawrence: Saints O-line has to match our intensity

While discussing Thursday’s game against the Saints, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that his team has to approach every play like “it’s the Super Bowl play” because that is the “kind of focus” they will need to beat a team like the Saints.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence does not appear to think that the team is going to have a problem with bringing the heat on a consistent basis. Lawrence was asked about whether the Saints offensive line is the best the Cowboys have seen this season.

Lawrence said he wouldn’t know until he played them, but he also said the Cowboys defensive line has been “talked up as being a difference” that will test the capabilities of the Saints blockers.

“They’re going to have to match our intensity,” Lawrence said, via the Dallas Morning News. “[Expletive], for 60 minutes straight, if you hit a [expletive] in the mouth and then they ain’t doing what they’re regularly doing, putting up 50 points, they start to get a little distressed. Now, you got them where you want them at, and then you [expletive] choke their ass out.”

No one has distressed any corner of the Saints roster in quite a while and it should be quite a game on Thursday if Lawrence and the Cowboys are able to pull that off.