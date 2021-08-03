DeMarcus Lawrence passes physical, taken off Cowboys PUP list

Matthew Lenix
·2 min read
In this article:
The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with a few injuries during their time in Oxnard, California. Most notably that of quarterback Dak Prescott. However they also entered training camp with availability delays for wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as both began training camp on the PUP list. Neither were seen to be in any danger of missing real game time.

On Tuesday there was positive news on one of these fronts. Lawrence has passed his physical and can work his way into practice after being taken off on the PUP list.

Lawrence had his third back procedure since 2016 during the offseason. Fortunately for the Cowboys, Lawrence has started 62 out of a possible 64 games over the last four seasons so there isn’t any real concern about his status for 2021. He’s been seen getting work in before practice and rehabbing off the side, looking very smooth in his movements.

He’s expected to get some game reps in Week 3 of the preseason, also known as the “dress rehearsal game”. For now, Lawrence will ease his way back onto the field.

