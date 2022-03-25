DeMarcus Lawrence: ‘a no-brainer’ decision to stay with Cowboys, wants Micah Parsons to take next step

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has all but conceded the role of leader of his unit.

Last week the veteran revealed that he nearly left Dallas altogether, telling the front office to cut him after they asked him to take a pay cut that would have netted him just $10 million for a one-year deal.

But the truth was, he didn’t want to leave.

So the 29-year-old countered. And as with many of the pass-rush moves he employs on the field to deflect an opposing offensive lineman, it worked. And Lawrence got exactly where he was trying to go.

“Being a Cowboy for life was always a dream, and I was blessed with the opportunity to do so,” Lawrence said this week on a conference call with Cowboys media members. “Once the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer.”

The end result was a three-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million of it guaranteed. The agreement will likely keep Lawrence in Dallas for the remainder of his playing career.

“Being able to finish where I started and also have another opportunity to go for a Super Bowl,” the former second-round draft pick mused, “I don’t want to do it anywhere else. I made that decision a long time ago.”

Now the Boise State product is back in the blue and silver for his ninth season.

“I had high hopes that we would figure something out.”

Lawrence signed a mammoth deal in 2019 after back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns. The gaudy stats from those two seasons did not follow. But Lawrence knows that individual marks don’t matter much, at least not in the pursuit of where eight-year veterans with a total of two postseason wins are ultimately trying to go.

“I’m not trying to be the be the player that I was a couple years ago. I’m trying to top that, trying to be better than what I used to be, trying to learn from my mistakes and make the guys around me better. Understanding that year that I did have, 14.5 sacks or whatever [in 2017]; as a team, we didn’t amount to [expletive], so what does that really matter?”

To that end, Lawrence’s new contract restructured his money in a way that would allow the organization to invest in quality players around him.

“I feel like we’re as strong as our weakest link. If we’re not building and putting strong players around us, we’re not going to be able to get better.”

Dallas tried to retain fellow end Randy Gregory on a huge contract, but were unsuccessful. Instead, they re-signed five other defensive players and added veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler in the days that followed.

And the work has already begun, with Lawrence participating in captains’ workouts at The Star.

“We actually started last week,” he told reporters. “They’ve been kicking our ass.”

There’s still more than five months to go before the 2022 season kicks off, but Lawrence knows the work has to start now.

“By the time the season comes around, there’s no telling how good you could be,” he said. “That’s all there is to it: start early, prepare early, get ready so once that time comes, you don’t have to get ready because you’re already ready.”

And while he’s sharpening his skills to improve on a season that saw him miss ten games due to a foot injury, Lawrence is also keeping an eye on several Cowboys teammates to make sure they’re continuing to grow their role with the team, too.

He spotlighted one player in particular, linebacker Micah Parsons. Lawrence believes the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year can be even more.

“Micah is Micah,” Lawrence explained. “Everybody knows about his speed, his agility, just the type of athlete he is. Where I think he can get better is being more a leader, understanding that he’s our mike linebacker and he can tell us whatever the hell he wants to tell us, and we’ve got to abide by it. Once he figures that out, I feel like he’ll be a great leader, and he’ll really be running the show.”

Lawrence will turn 30 next month. And while he wanted to remain in Dallas, in part so as not to have to pick up his family for a move, he’s not interested in just maintaining the status quo for the rest of his tenure as a Cowboy.

He wouldn’t have stayed if he didn’t think he could reach his ultimate goal- a championship ring- with this squad.

That’s why he pushed back on a new deal to stay. And that’s why he’s already back at work.

“Being able to push yourself beyond your limits. Once you start early in the offseason and keep stacking those blocks on top of each other and keep building, who says the sky’s the limit? I believe that’s a lie.”

