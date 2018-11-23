DeMarcus Lawrence on Michael Gallup: We have his back through the storm

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup remained in Georgia after last Sunday’s win over the Falcons in order to spend time with his family following the death of his brother, but returned in time to catch two passes for 19 yards in Thursday’s win.

While those are modest totals, the fact that Gallup was there at all meant a lot to the team. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said “we had a reason this game” in reference to Gallup and head coach Jason Garrett gave Gallup a game ball in the locker room.

“If you have been in a football for a while, you’ll start to understand throughout life, this is your outlet,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, via USA Today. “This is how you get through life. We just wanted to make sure he knew we’re with him and his family. He ain’t got nothing to worry about. We got his back all the way throughout this storm.”

Gallup did not speak to reporters, but did address his teammates in the locker room and he posted a tweet captioned “Thankful” on Thursday evening. Gallup then returned to Georgia and will be at his brother’s funeral on Friday.