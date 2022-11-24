A couple of Cowboys defensive stars were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to play without either of them against the Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Linebacker Micah Parsons said this week that he is good to go against the Giants despite knee and ankle injuries and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he remains set to play. Rapoport also reports that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will play.

Lawrence is dealing with a foot injury that’s related to last year’s surgery to repair a fracture, but he has not missed any games as a result of the issue.

Several other Cowboys were listed as questionable due to an illness. Defensive end Dante Fowler, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, and safety Donovan Wilson make up that group.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons are expected to play Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk