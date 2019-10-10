DeMarcus Lawrence makes no excuses for slow start

DeMarcus Lawrence has played every game this season, seeing action on 61.3 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

But the defensive end has only seven tackles and 2.5 sacks since signing a five-year, $105 million contract.

Double teams and nagging injuries have slowed him.

The two-time Pro Bowler, though, makes no excuses.

“Who cares?’‘ Lawrence said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You care? Be honest. Do you really care? Nobody cares. Nobody cares about your feelings. Nobody cares if you’re hurt. Nobody cares if you’re broke, rich. Nobody cares. Who cares?

“Be you. Go to work. Peace.”

Lawrence has appeared on the team’s injury report for six of 16 practices. He was coming off shoulder surgery when the season started, though he had full practices Week One, and he had limited practices two days last week with knee, shoulder and heel injuries.

The Cowboys did not list him on their Wednesday practice report for this week.

He has drawn a lot of attention from the other team.

“I can say it feels different,” Lawrence said. “They can switch it up, bring slot protection over to me or put two extra tight ends in the game, but I feel like that defines who I am. I’m a threat to them, so they’ve got to use two of their players to put on me. It’s really all about getting better from it and learning where I can still make plays within two people being on me.

“I knew what I was setting myself up for this season. They have all the little camps and stuff plotting against me. So what? I’ve got a team, too, so it’s all about not just me but us going out there and wrecking havoc.”

The Cowboys rank sixth in overall defense but only 13th against the run. The Saints rushed for 117 yards against the Cowboys two weeks ago and the Packers ran for 120 against them last Sunday.