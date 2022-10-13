Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts playing better: He hasn’t played the Cowboys yet

Doesn’t seem like Demarcus Lawrence is too impressed with Jalen Hurts so far this season. The best rivalry in Philly is on @NBCPhiladelphia this Sunday. Coverage begins with Eagles Gameday Kickoff Sunday at 9:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/U5gko5YNwS — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) October 13, 2022

The Cowboys and Eagles are on a collision course, and DeMarcus Lawrence just fired the first verbal salvo in the 2022 version of the rivalry.

During a Thursday discussion with the media, Dallas’ versatile pass rusher was asked about Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts improvement as a passer this season; Lawrence took a wait-and-see approach to the situation.

“Has he played us? All right. Different teams run different schemes. … All y’all need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good is he.”

Lawrence added that the Eagles offense would be a good challenge, arguably the best they’ve played this season. “But also, we Dem Boys,” Lawrence said “Remember that. Don’t worry about it. “Y’all will see it in Sunday.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022

Later in the conversation, Lawrence added more about Hurts, saying Hurts is a “good quarterback” and that Philadelphia has the best offense the Cowboys have seen this season.

“They do have a pretty good offense,” Lawrence said. “They (have) got a good WR corps, good QB, good O-line, so they’re well-rounded.”

In five games this season, Hurts is completing 67.9% of his passes, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and 271.8 pass yards per game with ten rushing touchdowns.

