DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts: We don’t know how good he is, he hasn’t played us yet

Jalen Hurts has been one of the most productive players in the league through the first five weeks of the regular season and his work in leading the Eagles to a 5-0 record has him in early MVP conversations, but not everyone is sold on this being a breakout season for the quarterback.

During a session with reporters on Thursday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was complimentary of the entire Eagles offense said Hurts is “making better reads and stuff like that” before adding that he thinks there are areas where Hurts remains vulnerable to attack. Lawrence thinks the Cowboys have the defense to do that and slow down the rocket that Hurts has been on so far this season.

“Has he played us? All right. Different teams run different schemes. . . . All y’all need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is,” Lawrence said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Some might make the same observation about a Cowboys defense that’s beaten some scuffling offenses in the last few weeks and that makes Sunday night’s matchup for the top of the NFC East all the more appealing.

