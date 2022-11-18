DeMarcus Lawrence has injuries to both feet and knees but plans to keep playing

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during the team’s Sept. 15, 2021, practice and missed 10 games last season.

Earlier this season, he injured his left foot in a Week 3 game against the Giants but, after two limited practices leading up to Week 4, he played 51 snaps against the Commanders.

This week, Lawrence has missed the first two practices with what’s listed as a foot injury.

“I got a little injury with the foot – both feet, actually – my knees,” said Lawrence. “It’s just all about just trying to maintain what I have but also take care of me throughout the week, so I can be fresh to go out there on Sunday and do what I need to do.”

The two-time Pro Bowler left no doubt that he will play against the Vikings on Sunday. The Cowboys have a quick turnaround after that, too, with the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Lawrence said the new injury is connected to last season’s injury.

“Yeah, it does connect with last year’s injury,” Lawrence said. “I just think over the [course] of the season, just all the banging and stuff, [might’ve] fractured it a little bit more. I’ll be alright. I got screws in it, so it’s hard to say if it’s fractured or not.”

The Cowboys do not list a knee injury for Lawrence, but he said that hurts worse than either of his feet.

“Right knee hurts worse than my feet,” Lawrence said. “So, it’s like I’m dealing with so much right now and just trying to stay focused on the task at hand and go out there and win a football game.”

Lawrence has 42 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

