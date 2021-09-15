DeMarcus Lawrence injured a foot at Wednesday’s practice

Well, if you’re the Cowboys, this isn’t good news: The team listed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Lawrence injured his foot in practice. He adds that the team is evaluating the injury, so the severity is unclear.

The Cowboys already are without starting defensive end Randy Gregory, who is on the COVID-19 list. Gregory tested positive for the virus but is vaccinated, so the Cowboys have not ruled him out yet. But Mike McCarthy sounded pessimistic about having Gregory for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“If you look at the history, it’s been 10 days pretty much everybody we’ve dealt with in the COVID protocol,” McCarthy said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “We’ll just see how it goes.”

Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and cornerback Nashon Wright (personal) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) was a full participant.

Wilson played 55 snaps Thursday night against the Bucs and aggravated his previous injury, McCarthy said.

“It’s just not where we thought it would be or hoped it would be,” McCarthy said. “We’re just being smart with it.”

