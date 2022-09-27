DeMarcus Lawrence: Foot will be alright, I’ll be out there next week

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t have a sack through the first two weeks of the season, but he made up for that against the Giants on Monday night.

Lawrence dropped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones three times, but it looked for a time like the night might not have a happy ending. Lawrence left the game and went to the locker room with a foot injury in the third quarter.

Lawrence was able to return to action in the fourth quarter and told reporters after the game that he was dealing with soreness. Lawrence said he’ll be good to go in Week Four.

“I’m OK. The body should be hurting after a tough win like that. I’ll be alright,” Lawrence said.

Week Four brings a matchup with the Commanders and they allowed nine sacks during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. That’s likely to have Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and the rest of the Cowboys pass rushers primed to continue piling up big plays.

