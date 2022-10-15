Another top pass rusher is calling for making roughing the passer penalties reviewable after two controversial calls in Week Five.

Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence said he agrees with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who said after he was flagged for roughing the passer on Monday night that the call needs to be reviewable.

“I just want to reiterate what Chris Jones said about the situation. I feel like it’ll be good for us to review it, make sure we have clarity on it before we make a decision,” Lawrence said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

But there’s no reason to believe that replay review would have overturned the call against Jones, because the NFL’s head of officiating said in a video distributed to all 32 teams this week that the call against Jones was correct. As was the case when pass interference was reviewable for a year, we might find that making roughing the passer reviewable would only serve to delay the game before the call on the field inevitably stands.

DeMarcus Lawrence endorses reviewing roughing the passer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk