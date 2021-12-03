DeMarcus Lawrence: It was electric to be back out there

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was in the lineup on Thursday night for the first time since breaking his foot in a practice before Week Two and he showed why the team was so eager to have him back.

Lawrence knocked down two passes, had a quarterback hit, and recorded three tackles while playing just over half of the team’s defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, that he expected Lawrence to show some rust after such a long absence, but “he did not” and Lawrence also felt happy with how things went in his return.

“It was electric,” Lawrence said in his postgame press conference. “Just to play with the guys, at the level they’re playing with, and to be out there and have a little impact on the game, is amazing. I’m just glad to be back. Thankful I can play this game of football that I love. Glad we came home with the win.”

The Cowboys also expect to have defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore back on the field soon and the hope is that all the returning pieces can help push Dallas toward its peak heading into the postseason.

