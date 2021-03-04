DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott

The franchise tag deadline is March 9 and the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to end the two-year saga about Dak Prescott’s contract before then. Even if they can agree to a new deal before then, but especially if they don’t, Dallas will need assistance in their efforts to afford him under the salary cap.

One of several methods they could use would be to restructure the contract of DeMarcus Lawrence to create additional cap space. Lawrence was one of several players mentioned earlier in the week by NFL Network’s Jane Slater whose deal could be reworked to create additional space.

The Cowboys have put a restructure clause in the contracts of their big-money players in the event they find themselves in a cap space jam. A restructuring of Lawrence’s deal could open up nearly $13 million in cap room and add to the $19 million worth of space the Cowboys currently have according to OverTheCap.com.

A move like this could bolster the positive vibes around Prescott’s contract from earlier this week. Talks between the organization and Prescott’s agent are “better than they have been” which is exactly what the fans and anyone involved in these negotiations would like to hear.

Something else also transpired this week. It was reported that Prescott is looking to be compensated “right behind” Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs whose deal pays him $45 million annually. The floor for a long-term deal for Prescott is likely Deshaun Watson’s $39 million per year average.

A lucrative extension for Prescott helps the Cowboys cap situation tremendously. The NFL salary cap is set to be somewhere around $180 million this season due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which is significantly lower than the $198.2 million in 2020.

Both the Cowboys and Prescott continue to be unwavering in their desire to avoid him playing on a second franchise tag of $37.7 million and work out a long-term deal. If the Cowboys do tag him again they’ll have until July 15 to ink a multi-year contract.