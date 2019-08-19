DeMarcus Lawrence to come off PUP “soon”

Robert Quinn fractured his hand. Randy Gregory remains suspended. DeMarcus Lawrence has yet to practice after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

At least one of those Cowboys defensive ends is close to returning to practice.

The Cowboys are expected to activate Lawrence from the physically unable to perform list soon, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

That follows the timeline Lawrence and the Cowboys have given all along, expecting the Pro Bowler to play in the season opener against the Giants.

Lawrence delayed shoulder surgery until after receiving a long-term deal, and he signed a five-year, $105 million deal in April.

Lawrence, 27, had 14.5 sacks in 2017 and 10.5 last season. He said this offseason he hoped to break Michael Strahan’s single-season sacks record before Von Miller, who also has openly targeted Strahan’s 22.5 sacks in 2001.