Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fractured his foot in Wednesday’s practice, Joe Trahan of WFAA reports.

Lawrence is headed to an extended stay on injured reserve. Multiple reports indicate the Cowboys expect a 6-8 week absence for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Lawrence was injured during Wednesday’s practice, and the team listed him as limited. He underwent medical testing, which revealed the bad news.

His injury means the Cowboys face the real possibility that they will have neither of their starting defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19 and went on the reserve list Monday. He is fully vaccinated, so will have to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before he can return.

The Cowboys and Packers were the only teams without a sack in Week One.

Lawrence made five tackles and forced a fumble in 43 snaps in the opener against the Bucs. He has not missed a game since 2016.

Lawrence has 45.5 sacks, 93 quarterback hits and 16 forced fumbles in his eight seasons.

Tarell Basham and Bradlee Anae now will get an opportunity to show what they can do, and the Cowboys could expand rookie linebacker Micah Parsons‘ role as a pass rusher.

DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot at Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk