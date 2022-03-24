When the offseason began, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence‘s future with the Cowboys was up in the air because of the team’s need to create salary cap space and an initial offer from the Cowboys of a new contract went nowhere.

It didn’t end the conversation between Lawrence and the team, however, and they were eventually able to reach common ground for a three-year deal that guarantees him $30 million while slashing his cap number for the 2022 season. On Thursday, Lawrence called accepting the deal rather than taking the chance of hitting the open market a “no-brainer” because his desire is to spend his entire career in Dallas.

“Being a Cowboy for life is always a dream,” Lawrence said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I was blessed with the opportunity to do so. There is no reason why I would go against my aspirations and dream of being a Cowboy for life.”

Lawrence turns 30 in April and continued production in the coming years could put him in line for another deal. If it does, there will be another test to his desire to play for only one team before retiring.

Demarcus Lawrence: Being a Cowboy for life is my dream originally appeared on Pro Football Talk