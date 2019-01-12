DeMarcus Cousins won't play for Santa Cruz before Warriors debut originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to make his Warriors debut next Friday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

And the Warriors center, who's returning from a ruptured Achilles, will do it without any warm-up games.

Cousins made a brief surprise appearance on Warriors Outsiders prior to Friday's game against the Bulls at Oracle Arena, and was asked by hosts Drew Shiller and Grant Liffmann if he would team up with his younger brother Jaleel on the G League Santa Cruz Warriors before making his NBA return.

"Not at all," Cousins said.

Pressed on the issue, Cousins apologized.

"Sorry about that," Cousins said. "Nah, not this time around."

Jaleel, 25, played his college ball at South Florida and spent the 2016-17 season in the G League. In 13 games with Santa Cruz this season, Jaleel is averaging 1.7 points and 0.8 rebounds.

DeMarcus didn't rule out that the two could team up some day, possibly in the NBA.

"Maybe a couple years from now," Cousins said. "We'll see what happens."