DeMarcus Cousins is a married man.

The former Kings and Warriors center married his longtime Morgan Lang in Atlanta on Saturday. Boogie's big day was filled with former Sacramento and Golden State teammates, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Kings teammate Matt Barnes was in attendance, along with Cousins' ex-Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook, People Magazine reported.

"He's been through a lot of late, so I'm happy to see him smile, be able to take his mind off his injury and enjoy his day," Barnes said to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport.

Cousins, 29, tore his ACL two weeks before his wedding. Videos show the center moving slowly while he dances with his bride.

[RELATED: Why Chase Center could struggle to recreate Oracle fervor]

The big man signed a one-year contract with the Lakers this offseason and has gone through a myriad of injuries in recent years.

Cousins was a three-time All-Star with the Kings and has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his nine-year career.

DeMarcus Cousins wedding: Former Warriors, Kings teammates attend originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area