DeMarcus Cousins' new Twitter photo leads to Kings return speculation

Boogie's new Twitter photo leads to Kings return speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A picture is worth a thousand words. So what would an updated Twitter avi be worth?

For now, it’s quite a bit, thanks to DeMarcus Cousins.

The free-agent center recently updated his main photo on Twitter to reflect an animated-style picture resembling himself decked out in Kings colors.

To add to the speculation, the character in the photo is sporting a No. 15 uniform, the same number Cousins sported with Sacramento during the entirety of his seven seasons with the team.

Could this mean a reunion is in store?

Now, Cousins not only changed his photo, but he sent out a Tweet referencing the fact that he has a new profile pic. In 2021 social media days, he’s essentially making a statement.

The mentions, naturally, show a lot of fans speculating a return to the Kings, in which he didn’t appear to confirm or deny. One of those responding is 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, who is crossing his fingers hoping for Cousins to wear the purple and black again.

Come back Brodie 🤞🏾🤞🏾 https://t.co/AYoN37eeZf — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) September 21, 2021

A return could be interesting, however.

Not too long after he left the Kings in a trade in 2017, he outspokenly said his biggest regret with the team was why he didn’t leave earlier when he had the chance.

Story continues

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Spears in 2017, Cousins said there was a point he was able to leave when George Karl was hired as the team’s head coach in 2015. He mentioned it was a tumultuous relationship between the two, and despite his representation saying he should leave, he wanted to give it a chance.

The Kings now have Luke Walton as their coach and an entirely new front office, so never say never to a reunion.

The four-time All-Star was drafted by the Kings in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft. He earned All-Rookie First Team honors in 2011.

In 470 games (448 starts) with the Kings across those seven seasons, Cousins averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2015 and 2016.