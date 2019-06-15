DeMarcus Cousins thanks Warriors fans, sends message about next season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins was feeling a little sentimental on Saturday morning.

So the big man posted the following message:

. @KDTrey5 and @KlayThompson get healthy killas true definition of warriors! #dubnation thank you for all the support this season. You guys are amazing fans. Look forward to getting 100% healthy this summer. I'm at ya necks next season! 😤 🦍 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 15, 2019

Is Cousins telling Warriors fans that he will be trying to dominate the Dubs while wearing a different uniform next season? Or is he just saying that he is looking forward to crushing the opposition no matter where he signs?

It's unclear if there is a legitimate chance Cousins calls Chase Center his home next season.

He's about to become an unrestricted free agent and the maximum amount Golden State can offer him for the 2019-20 campaign is about $6.4 million.

But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters on Friday and did leave the door open for a reunion.

"I think there's a chance," Kerr said. "I would say that the hope is that frankly he can do a lot better financially than what we could offer him. But who knows. Every year is different.

"We have to figure out our own situation -- particularly with Klay [Thompson] and Kevin [Durant] -- and how all that shakes out.

"But I could absolutely foresee a place for DeMarcus here if he wanted to come back. It's just a question of what are his goals, what is out there for him."

Free agents are allowed to begin negotiating with teams at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 30.

Cousins will turn 29 years old on Aug. 13.

