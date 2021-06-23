DeMarcus Cousins shoved Devin Booker near end of Game 2

DeMarcus Cousins was frustrated, as were the rest of the Clippers. They had come back and taken the lead in the final minute of Game 2 on Tuesday night, only to blow the opportunity on Paul George‘s missed free throws and a game-winning dunk by Deandre Ayton.

After Atyons’ dunk, the clock went to 0.0 (the referees later added time), the Suns were celebrating, and in the middle of it all Cousins shoved Devin Booker.

DeMarcus Cousins pushed Booker at the end of the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/8e6mhhY78r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2021

That’s going to be at least a fine from the league for Cousins. Because it appeared to be unprovoked, and Cousins has a history of fines with the league, the idea that he could be suspended for Game 3 is not out of the question.

The Clippers come home for Game 3 of the series on Thursday, down 0-2 and with the Suns potentially getting Chris Paul back from COVID health and safety protocols.

