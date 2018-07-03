DeMarcus Cousins shocks the NBA by signing free agent deal with Warriors

The rich get richer. The Golden State Warriors have added yet another All-NBA player to their roster in DeMarcus Cousins.

Move over, LeBron James. We have the real shocker of the 2018 NBA offseason.

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports. Cousins, 27, is signing for just $5.3 million, the taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Wizards had the same money to spend, as did many teams, but clearly Cousins is going for a ring by signing with Golden State. He is set to miss several months to begin the season with a torn Achillies, but should return in time to help the Warriors go for their fourth title in five years.

Cousins joining the Warriors makes them even stronger. They now have five players who have been All-NBA selections, meaning they can roll out a starting lineup reminiscent of an All-Star team.

It's stunning news and will only strengthen the Warriors' hold on the NBA even more.

