DeMarcus Cousins says he will switch back to No. 15 with Lakers next season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins will once again wear No. 15 in purple next season.

Of course, the former Kings center will not be wearing it in Sacramento. Cousins, who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, announced on his Instagram story he will rock the number for the 2019-20 season

DeMarcus Cousins will wear a familiar number with the Lakers next season pic.twitter.com/xa3ghxBlg6 — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) July 9, 2019

Cousins wore the number for his first six-and-a-half seasons in the NBA, before the Kings traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. He had worn No. 0 since then, including last year during his lone season with the Warriors.

He averaged 27.8 points per game during his last season wearing the number in Sacramento, and perhaps the 28-year-old thinks that number can get him back to his old ways. Entering his second season since rupturing his Achilles tendon, Cousins once again is playing on a prove-it contract after tearing his quadriceps during his second-ever NBA playoff game this spring.

There's a simpler answer as to why Cousins switched back, however: No. 0 is already taken in LA. Kyle Kuzma has worn the number in each of the last two seasons and certainly has some claim to it after being just about the only young player the Lakers didn't deal to New Orleans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

After posterizing Kuzma with a destructive dunk back in February, surely that's the least Cousins could do.