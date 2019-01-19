DeMarcus Cousins' music choice during rehab caught Warriors off guard originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins is 28 years old, the same age as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He's just two years younger than Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala have six and five years on him, respectively.

So it shocked Cousins' new teammates when they heard the music he listened to during his rehab process.

Cousins wasn't listening to new, current music to pump him up.

Cousins, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, went old school with his playlist, dropping some Luther Vandross, Babyface and Aretha Franklin.

As you might imagine, that caught people at the Warriors practice facility off guard.

Here's what a member of the Warriors organization told Haynes:

"Man, you don't know if he's getting ready to make love or preparing to shoot a basketball. It's hard to work out when your mom's music is on."

Amazing.

Haynes relayed that quote to Cousins and he fired back.

"It's always the young guys on the team who complain. I'm like, ‘Bro, is this all y'all listen to?'" Cousins said. "They're listening to ‘Mo Bamba' [song] and all this other [expletive]. I need to slow it down with some '80s and '90s music. That's how I get down."

Whatever Cousins was listening to, it worked. The four-time All-Star made his Warriors debut on Friday night and scored 14 points in 15 minutes. He threw down a thunderous dunk for his first points as a Warrior and nailed three 3-pointers.