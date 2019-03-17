DeMarcus Cousins to have MRI; Andrew Bogut’s Warriors reunion moved up

DeMarcus Cousins to have MRI; Andrew Boguts Warriors reunion moved up originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins left the Warriors' 110-88 win over the Thunder on Saturday in the middle of the fourth quarter with an apparent sore right ankle. It appeared nothing was serious from what coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

The latest update, however, has Andrew Bogut's return to the Warriors being pushed up a bit.

Update: With DeMarcus Cousins listed as questionable for Monday at Spurs, Andrew Bogut will join the Warriors in San Antonio instead of in Oakland later this week. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 17, 2019

Boogie's injured foot will undergo MRI exam tomorrow. Warriors are crossing their fingers on this one. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 17, 2019

Apparently the assumption this was just a tweak could turn into something more serious. Keep in mind that MRIs often are done for precautionary reasons.

Bogut, who signed March 6, originally was supposed to reunite with the Warriors in Oakland later this week, but he will be in San Antonio by Monday when the team faces the Spurs.

So, we do get to see Bogut in a Dubs uniform again earlier than anticipated, but the team hopes the Boogie injury isn't anything too serious. They just got him back.