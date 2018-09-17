DeMarcus Cousins likes NBA's new shoe rule: 'Adam Silver is super dope'

If you're the commissioner of any professional sports league, chances are you're not popular among your fans or the players. Just ask NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

But for NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the players in his league generally like him. That much is clear from a recent comment from new Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins.

When asked about the NBA's new rule allowing players to wear shoes with any color combination on them, Cousins said this to The Undefeated:

"The NBA is giving us a chance to really be creative, to be ourselves on the court. … The league has been doing a great job of that lately. Adam Silver is super dope for that. He's letting us be creative creatures out there, so you can expect some wild stuff. … I'll do my thing, but I'm a little more low-key."

A current NBA player just said his commissioer is "super dope." Wow. Goodell and Bettman must be really jealous reading that.