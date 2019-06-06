DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I was just ready to quit’

DeMarcus Cousins spent a year working back from a torn Achilles and finally made his postseason debut this this season. But in just his second career playoff game, he suffered a quad injury that even Steve Kerr thought would be season-ending.

Several weeks later, Cousins is starting in the NBA Finals.

It hasn’t been an easy journey.

Cousins on ESPN:

I was just ready to quit, throw the towel in. You always, human nature, the first is like, “Why? Why me? Why now? What did I do wrong? Why do I deserve this?”

Just the tedious work. You come in, and you just do the same thing over and over again. And it’s days where you’re just like, “This s— is not even working. This s— is not working.”

It has been so important to the Warriors that Cousins didn’t give in. Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney out. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are at least hobbled. Golden State needs Cousins.

There are still major questions about Cousins’ health, fit and ability – both in this series against the Raptors and beyond as he enters unrestricted free agency this summer. But he has already proven something about his perseverance.